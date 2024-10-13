Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.45 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
