Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.45 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. Insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

