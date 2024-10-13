PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,572,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after buying an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,681,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.