PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PACS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE:PACS opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

