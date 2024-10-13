Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
Pao Novatek Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.
