ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

Shares of PRKR stock remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,464. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.