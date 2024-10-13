PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $656,658.07

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $656,658.07 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ (PRQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PARSIQ has a current supply of 310,256,872 with 275,656,872 in circulation. The last known price of PARSIQ is 0.07531018 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $608,427.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parsiq.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

