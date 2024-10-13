Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,265,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,330 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

