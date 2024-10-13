Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,137 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $249.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

