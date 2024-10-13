Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in América Móvil by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,213,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in América Móvil by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.