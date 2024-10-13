Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.