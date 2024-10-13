Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

