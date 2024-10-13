Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 178.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 202507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.75. The stock has a market cap of £543.09 million, a PE ratio of 483.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

