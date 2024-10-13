Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $983.00 million and $34.34 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,681,906,774 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency . Polygon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,681,705,090.720087 in circulation. The last known price of Polygon is 0.37143845 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1445 active market(s) with $34,309,531.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.technology/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

