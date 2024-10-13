Poollotto.finance (PLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00005610 BTC on major exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $37.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00254937 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto.finance (PLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Poollotto.finance has a current supply of 19,200,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Poollotto.finance is 3.52636262 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poollotto.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

