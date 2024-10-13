Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.25.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

