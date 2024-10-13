Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,589,700 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 5,106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
PWCDF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $32.54.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
