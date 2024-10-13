Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,589,700 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 5,106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.

PWCDF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

