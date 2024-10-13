Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Premia has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1,261.91 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia (PREMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Premia has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Premia is 0.12115441 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,261.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://premia.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars.

