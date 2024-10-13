Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 201,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the previous session’s volume of 24,380 shares.The stock last traded at $51.77 and had previously closed at $51.05.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,537,000 after buying an additional 335,540 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

