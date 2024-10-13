Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 11.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

