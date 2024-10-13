Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUA. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TUA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

