Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

