Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

