Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $135.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

