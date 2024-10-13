Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

