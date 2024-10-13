Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008366 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $100.56 million and approximately $668,356.64 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

