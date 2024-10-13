ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. 236,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

