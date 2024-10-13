Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,635.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

