Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,900 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 858.2 days.
Puma Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Puma has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $65.62.
Puma Company Profile
