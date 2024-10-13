Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,900 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 858.2 days.

Puma Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Puma has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

