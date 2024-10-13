Radix (XRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $140.37 million and $1.28 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,967,918,931 coins and its circulating supply is 9,434,818,490 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix (XRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Radix has a current supply of 12,967,413,790.753832 with 10,567,410,962.887035 in circulation. The last known price of Radix is 0.01509381 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,106,910.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radixdlt.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.