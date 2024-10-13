Rally Tops One Day Volume of $159,519.50 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $27.25 million and $159,519.50 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,222,867,909 tokens. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rally has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 5,222,867,909.299512 in circulation. The last known price of Rally is 0.00517766 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $142,145.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rly.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

