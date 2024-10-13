Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Raydium has a total market cap of $482.35 million and $11.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00002912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00254254 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,817,427 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Raydium has a current supply of 554,999,209.657618 with 263,817,427.191316 in circulation. The last known price of Raydium is 1.77788159 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $10,070,067.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raydium.io/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.