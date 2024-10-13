Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Tops $467.51 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $467.51 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,817,427 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Raydium has a current supply of 554,999,209.657618 with 263,817,427.191316 in circulation. The last known price of Raydium is 1.77788159 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $10,070,067.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raydium.io/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

