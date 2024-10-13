Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 52901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 258,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 1,648,101 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.