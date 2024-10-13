RCI Hospitality’s (RICK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 23.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

