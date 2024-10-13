Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $3.24. Recon Technology shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 6,954 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCON

Recon Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

About Recon Technology

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.