Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. Reddit has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,799,648.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,277,253.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,419 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.6% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.