Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,015.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,038.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

