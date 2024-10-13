Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,582,000 after acquiring an additional 362,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

