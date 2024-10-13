Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 648 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $65,050,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $153.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

