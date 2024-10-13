Renaissance Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

EFX opened at $285.20 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

