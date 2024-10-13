RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $229.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.00.

RNR opened at $275.55 on Wednesday.

RNR opened at $275.55 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In related news, David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,400. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

