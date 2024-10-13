Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.19 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $605,506.92 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,435.38 or 1.00027898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09678182 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $654,265.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

