Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.12 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.23). Restore shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 248,146 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($366,444.18). In other Restore news, insider Dan Baker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($10,718.49). Also, insider Charles Skinner bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($366,444.18). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

