Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.12 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.23). Restore shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 248,146 shares trading hands.
Restore Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.36.
Restore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
