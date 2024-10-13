Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 14,026 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

