Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 70,619 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.