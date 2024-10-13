Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $600.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $566.70 and a 200-day moving average of $552.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

