Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,764,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,256,000. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 8.91% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 631,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBND opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

