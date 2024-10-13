Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

