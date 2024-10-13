Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

