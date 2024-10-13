Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 205,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 382,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

